BC

'POS Scum:' MLA offers $5,000 reward after thieves steal equipment from Summerland wildfire crews

Penticton-Summerland’s Amelia Boultbee, elected as a Conservative before going independent and then crossing to the NDP, is putting up her own money to catch whoever took pumps and other gear from the Bald Range fire.
Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee.
Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee.CBC
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Bcpoli
Penticton
Bcndp
BC Conservative
bounty
Summerland
floor crossers
Amelia Boultbee
Faulder
Bald Range fire
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