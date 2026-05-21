Premier David Eby renames Site C Dam after ex-premier who opposed the project

VANCOUVER — Premier David Eby has officially renamed British Columbia’s massive Site C hydroelectric project the John Horgan Dam and Generating Station, paying tribute to the late NDP premier while acknowledging during the unveiling that Horgan had once strongly opposed the project..The renaming honours Horgan, who served as premier from 2017 to 2022 and died of cancer in November 2024 at age 65. His widow, Ellie Horgan, and son Nate accepted a commemorative plaque on behalf of the family at the ceremony.In his remarks, Eby also noted Horgan’s earlier opposition to the project — a point the current premier explicitly acknowledged at the unveiling..Horgan had campaigned against Site C while in opposition, including posing for photos with signs reading “Site C sucks.".As premier, however, he approved continuation of construction in December 2017, arguing that cancellation would cost taxpayers billions more than proceeding. The project, originally approved under the BC Liberals, ultimately cost roughly $16 billion and saw all six generating units enter service in 2025. It now supplies clean power to approximately 500,000 homes.Veteran BC journalist Bob Mackin noted on X that the plaque unveiling appeared to come one day late, speculating it missed the anniversary timing tied to Horgan’s birthday. “In true NDP fashion, they didn’t finish it on time for the anniversary of the late premier’s birth in 2025. It was one day late,” Mackin posted alongside a photo of the new plaque..In keeping with recent BC NDP renaming policy, at least part of the project was also renamed in an indigenous language with very few living speakers. The 83-kilometre-long reservoir created behind the dam is now called "Nááchę mege," meaning “Dreamer Lake” in the Dane-zaa, also known as Beaver language, which has fewer than 300 living fluent speakers in British Columbia.