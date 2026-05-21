BC

Premier David Eby renames Site C Dam after ex-premier who opposed the project

The renaming honours Horgan’s role in pushing the $16-billion project to completion despite his earlier strong opposition. In keeping with NDP tradition, the reservoir behind the dam received a new indigenous name.
John Horgan (far right) and fellow opponents of the Site C dam hold a protest sign in the Peace River region. (File photo)
John Horgan (far right) and fellow opponents of the Site C dam hold a protest sign in the Peace River region. (File photo)Bob Mackin / X (@bobmackin)
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David Eby
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British Columbias Site C Dam
Site C Dam
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Former BC Premier John Horgan
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