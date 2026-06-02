BC

Premier Eby calls Kerry-Lynne Findlay ‘MAGA regional manager’ without explanation

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the British Columbia Premier referred to incoming Conservative Party of BC leader, Kerry-Lynne Findlay as a, “MAGA regional manager.”
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyCBC
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