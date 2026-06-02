Premier Eby calls Kerry-Lynne Findlay ‘MAGA regional manager’ without explanation

VANCOUVER — BC NDP Premier David Eby is now calling Kerry-Lynne Findlay a "MAGA regional manager."Eby made the remarks while responding to questions about his government’s strategy against the resurgent provincial Conservatives..Sitka Media reporter Jarryd Jaeger asked Eby whether framing Findlay as an extremist could backfire by making her more popular as an “anti-establishment candidate.”Notably, the issue of U.S. President Donald Trump and “MAGA” policies was hardly broached during the months-long BC Conservative leadership race..“Well, if you’re a renter or ever looking into the housing market, it’s pretty obvious Kerry-Lynne Findlay and the Conservatives are not on your side,” Eby replied. He then launched into a tangent criticizing Findlay and her caucus for what he called attempts to “undo” the NDP’s work on affordable housing.British Columbia continues to grapple with some of Canada’s most severe housing affordability challenges, with Vancouver repeatedly ranked among the world’s least affordable major cities..Eby did not provide specific examples of Findlay endorsing U.S.-style “MAGA” policies, nor did he elaborate on how her platform aligned with Donald Trump’s movement beyond broad characterizations.Findlay, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister and MP, does not currently hold a seat in the B.C. Legislature. The NDP has moved quickly since her leadership victory to paint her as “Trump-adjacent” and the most extreme leader in provincial history..Findlay faced similar accusations in a post-leadership CBC interview, where she rejected comparisons to Donald Trump’s style of politics saying she was, instead, a "Canadian born and bred."