Prince George, BC
Image courtesy City of Prince George

The City of Prince George suspended its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for city workers Friday, two days before they would have been terminated.

Unvaccinated city workers will return to work Monday for the first time in a year.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(3) comments

Goose
Goose

Is BC in a parallel universe? Are they aware of what's going on?

Report
fpenner
fpenner

Boy….a person would have to be one desperate a-hole to go back to their job after this.

Report
terryc
terryc

Interesting timing. Right after the US cdc says that pfizer bivalent causes strokes....

Report

