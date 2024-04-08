Prince George RCMP investigation into diverted safer supply prescriptions results in two arrests

A multi-unit investigation by the Prince George RCMP's Downtown Safety Unit and Problem Oriented Policing Team has resulted in the arrest of two people who were seen allegedly exchanging illicit drugs for safer supply drugs."Police officers acted on tips received from the public as well as on information from other ongoing police investigations," said the Prince George RCMP in a press release. "Multiple days of investigation into the alleged trafficking of safer supply medication provided investigators with enough evidence to arrest two individuals who were seen allegedly exchanging illicit drugs for safer supply drugs."Inspector Darin Rappel, investigative services officer for the Prince George RCMP says it has reached out to its partners in Health Care to share the information learned in these investigations."A subsequent Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was executed on the 3000-block of Nechako Drive, the home of one of the persons arrested," says the press release. "Investigators seized more safer supply prescription drugs, suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a small amount of cash, counterfeit cigarettes and additional evidence of drug trafficking."The suspects were released without charges, pending the full results of the investigation. Both are known to police for similar offenses.The investigation remains ongoing.