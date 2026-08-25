BC

Prince George-Valemount MLA Rosalyn Bird leaves Conservative caucus to sit as independent

The military veteran and first-term MLA becomes the third to exit under leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay in 11 days, citing values over party loyalty.
Former BC Conservative MLA Rosalyn Bird becomes the third person to depart the Party's caucus in only 11 days.
Former BC Conservative MLA Rosalyn Bird becomes the third person to depart the Party's caucus in only 11 days.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
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Western Standard
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