Prince George-Valemount MLA Rosalyn Bird leaves Conservative caucus to sit as independent

PENTICTON — Prince George-Valemount MLA Rosalyn Bird announced Tuesday she is leaving the Conservative Party of BC caucus to sit as an Independent member of the Legislative Assembly, effective immediately..In a formal statement released under the Legislative Assembly letterhead, Bird said the decision followed “considerable reflection” and was not made lightly. “Political parties play an important role in our democracy, but they are vehicles for our values; they cannot become substitutes for them,” she wrote.Bird is the third Conservative MLA to depart the caucus in 11 days. Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar left on August 14, citing a values clash with Findlay’s direction. Delta South MLA Ian Paton followed on August 24 and, together with Milobar, announced plans to form a new centre-right party seeking official status in the legislature.Bird, a former Canadian Forces naval logistics officer first elected in 2024, is the first of the three to have been elected under the Conservative banner rather than as a former BC Liberal or BC United nominee. She had served most recently as community safety critic and earlier as caucus whip under interim leader Trevor Halford.“I believe British Columbians are tired of political infighting, name-calling and division,” Bird’s statement continued. “They expect their elected representatives to disagree respectfully, work collaboratively where possible, and remain focused on the challenges facing families, communities and our province.”Transparency, accountability, integrity and responsible government will continue to guide her work, she said, along with free speech, respectful debate and a willingness to have difficult conversations while rejecting hatred and discrimination. She also called for renewed focus on economic growth, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and responsible development of forestry, mining, agriculture, fisheries and energy.As an Independent, Bird said she will work with anyone who brings forward good ideas and support initiatives that are right for her riding and the province. “My political affiliation may be changing, but my responsibility is not. I was elected to serve the people of Prince George-Valemount. They will remain my first priority.”.Bird was one of three MLAs who publicly confirmed in late July that they had declined requests to resign their seats so Findlay, who does not hold a seat in the legislature, could run in a byelection. The others were Paton and West Vancouver-Capilano MLA Lynne Block..The Conservative Party of BC has faced successive internal challenges since Findlay won the leadership on May 30. Multiple staff and executive departures have accompanied the MLA exits. Findlay has previously described earlier departures as selfish and not in the best interests of British Columbians while insisting the remaining caucus remains united in the goal of defeating the NDP.No immediate public response from Findlay to Bird’s announcement was available at press time. Bird’s statement closed by affirming she still believes British Columbia’s best years can lie ahead.