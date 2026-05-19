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Privacy and other tech concerns hit BC Conservatives as ‘selfie’ deadline looms

Questions over the party’s digital verification system have exposed tensions within its base just days before voting closes.
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BC ConservativesIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
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Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
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