BC

Private landowner launches rare bid to reopen Cowichan Tribes land case

Montrose Property Holdings Ltd. is asking a judge to reopen the Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title ruling, claiming the original proceeding left its major industrial holdings — including a Coca-Cola plant and Canadian Tire depot — in legal limbo.
Cowichan Decision meeting in Richmond
Cowichan Decision meeting in RichmondPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Bc Supreme Court
Cowichan Tribes
Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney-General) 2025 BCSC 1490
Chak Au
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news