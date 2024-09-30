Projections show BC Conservatives pulling ahead in election battle

The British Columbia Conservatives would win 48 seats if an election was held today— an increase from the eight it had before it — according to projections conducted by Mainstreet Research. The BC NDP would win 45 seats — a decrease from the 55 it had before the election — according to the Monday projections. Mainstreet Research said the BC Greens would finish with zero seats — a decrease from the two it had. When it comes to the popular vote, Mainstreet Research found the Conservatives would come in first place (44%). It said the NDP would finish in second (43.1%), and the Greens would place third (8.9%). The most likely outcome would be a Conservative majority government (60.1%). The second most likely outcome was an NDP majority government (38%). This was followed by an NDP minority government (1.6%) and a Conservative minority government (0.2%). These projections come after the BC Conservatives unveiled its plan to address the housing shortage and affordability crisis in the province on Friday..BC Cons propose building new towns, cutting red tape as solutions to housing crisis.Conservative leader John Rustad vowed to build more homes and ensure they are surrounded by communities worth living in.The plan would tackle issues at every step along the way — from bureaucratic delays in the approval process to a lack of shops and services near new developments. The projections were developed from polling using integrated voice responses. All of the responses in the polls are weighted to match BC’s demographics, and the final projections are generated and shared once doing so.