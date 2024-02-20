BC

Projections show Conservatives to form majority government with more than 200 seats

Pierre Poilievre called out The Canadian Press for asking a torqued question about the Rainbow Bridge border crossing explosion.
Pierre Poilievre called out The Canadian Press for asking a torqued question about the Rainbow Bridge border crossing explosion. Courtesy Melissa Lantsman/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Bloc Quebecois
Election
338canada
Children
Puberty Blockers
Majority Government

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news