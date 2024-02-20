Projections show Conservatives to form majority government with more than 200 seats

The Conservatives would win a majority government if an election happened today, according to projections from 338Canada. The Conservatives would win 208 seats — an increase from 119 in 2021 — according to the projections. While the Liberals currently have the most seats, 338Canada said it would form the official opposition at 64 seats — a decrease from 160 in 2021. Coming in a distant third place would be the Bloc Quebecois with 38 seats. Staying in fourth place would be the NDP with 26 seats. The Greens would stay the same at two seats. The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) would not win a seat. Although the Conservatives would win a majority government, 338Canada said it would win the popular vote at 41%. It added the Liberals would come in second (25%). After the Liberals were: the NDP (19%); the Bloc Quebecois (7%), and; Greens (5%). Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre would win Carleton, ON, with ease. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a safe hold on Papineau, QC. Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has a safe hold on Beloeil-Chambly, QC. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh would be dealing with a toss up in Burnaby South, BC, with the Conservative candidate. Green leader Elizabeth May has a safe hold on Saanich-Gulf Islands, BC. PPC leader Maxime Bernier would lose Portage-Lisgar, MB, to the Conservative candidate. These projections come after Poilievre said on February 7 he does not believe children should take puberty blockers for gender transitions because they are irreversible. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says he is against puberty blockers for minors“I think that we should protect children and their ability to make adult decisions when they’re adults,” said Poilievre. .A reporter asked him if he supported age restrictions for puberty blockers and hormones for children. Since Trudeau is against banning gender transitions in minors, he said he “is trying to divide and distract Canadians by spreading disinformation about the decisions that premiers and parents are making.” The projections are a statistical model of electoral projections based on opinion polls, election history and demographic information. No margin of error was assigned to it.