BC

Property rights, pipelines and freedom characterize Findlay's vision for western Canada

Kerry-Lynne Findlay's vision for a "Western Alliance" would entrench property rights, fast-track mining permits and build new energy and transport corridors, as the former Harper-era Minister of Revenue appears to take steady lead in the BC Conservative leadership race.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Kerry-Lynne Findlay Screenshot: YouTube
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Bcpoli
Western Alliance
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative leadership race
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