Property rights, pipelines and freedom characterize Findlay's vision for western Canada

VANCOUVER — In a Conservative Party of BC leadership race characterized by little disagreement on policies, one candidate has introduced a unique proposal and vision that may distinguish her from the rest of the pack..On Thursday, leadership candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay announced the "Western Alliance," a five-pillar plan to deliver prosperity to British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan that she says Ottawa has never been able to provide."The West has built this country. Prosperity will be delivered. The Western Alliance is my commitment," Findlay said in the announcement Thursday.The plan calls for the three provinces to speak with one voice in Ottawa..The first pillar focuses on constitutional reform. It would pursue a Section 43 amendment to entrench private property rights, repeal British Columbia's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and end the legal uncertainty created by the August 2025 BC Supreme Court decision in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada.Presently, Canada and New Zealand are the only fully developed democratic countries lacking a constitutional safeguard protecting private property rights."This will bring real certainty for farmers, landowners, developers and communities at last," the announcement from Findlay states.The second pillar calls for building corridors for a new Western century. British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan would unite to develop new pipelines, refineries and transmission lines to Pacific markets. It would also seem to upgrade the Trans-Canada Highway from Regina to Vancouver to G7-standard interstate quality, to double lanes between Hope and Abbotsford; double rail capacity with CPKC and CN Rail and to double port capacity at Vancouver, Prince Rupert and Kitimat..The third pillar aims to restore freedom from big government. A Findlay government would repeal the Health Professions and Occupations Act, reverse the NDP's changes to the Legal Professions Act, abolish ICBC no-fault insurance, remove SOGI from schools and rehire health professionals fired over mandate."Western-led. Western-funded. Nation-building," the plan says.."Government serves the people — not the other way around," the announcement states.The response to the proposals has been mostly positive based on online sentiment. .Notably, Findlay — once considered an underdog in the leadership race despite her experience as Minister of Revenue and party whip at the federal level — has surged to the top of Polymarket’s prediction market for the BC Conservative Party leadership election, trading at roughly 36 per cent as of Thursday — ahead of Caroline Elliott at about 30%.