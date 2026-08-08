BC

Provincial state of emergency declared as entire communities ordered to evacuate

More than 20,000 people are under evacuation orders after the Bald Range wildfire exploded to 9,500 hectares overnight, prompting the province to declare a state of emergency and to order entire communities out.
Premier David Eby and the Bald Range wildfire burning near Summerland on Aug. 8, 2026, after the District of Summerland declared a state of local emergency and ordered the evacuation of the entire community.
Premier David Eby and the Bald Range wildfire burning near Summerland on Aug. 8, 2026, after the District of Summerland declared a state of local emergency and ordered the evacuation of the entire community. Attribution: Composite image / Western Standard
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