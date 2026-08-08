Provincial state of emergency declared as entire communities ordered to evacuate

PENTICTON — The BC NDP provincial government has declared a state of emergency over a torrent of fires that have left approximately 20,000 people in the South Okanagan displaced..The fire was first detected around 5:30 p.m. Friday about 15 kilometres northwest of Summerland near Faulder. .Within hours it had surged from a few dozen hectares to an estimated 5,000 hectares, displaying aggressive Rank 5 behaviour with a fast-moving flame front and long-range spotting under dry, windy conditions.Evacuation orders now cover the entire District of Summerland along with properties in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and areas south of Peachland under the Regional District of Central Okanagan. More than 20,000 people in total have been ordered out. At least 55 people were airlifted to safety Friday night after ground access was cut off in parts of the Faulder zone..Western Standard is on the ground speaking with Summerland evacuees who have gathered in the Penticton area..Several told us they are fairly certain their homes have already been lost, particularly those whose properties sat closer to the fire’s initial path through Faulder and the western approaches to the community.Video circulating from Friday night shows multiple structures fully involved or reduced to rubble in the Faulder area, though official damage assessments have not yet been released and authorities say the vast majority of Summerland proper appears to have been protected so far by structure protection crews working through the night.Evacuees are being directed to reception centres at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Power Street, a second site at 550 Eckhardt Avenue West in Penticton, and the Westbank Lions Community Hall in West Kelowna. Officials stress that anyone still in an evacuation zone must leave immediately and register with Emergency Support Services, warning that those who remain do so at their own risk as responders may be unable to assist....more tom come