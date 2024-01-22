Public Safety Canada finds extremists targeting RCMP

Public Safety Canada (PSC) said anonymous extremists have attempted to infiltrate the RCMP, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The RCMP is aware of attempts by extremist actors to infiltrate Canadian law enforcement,” said PSC in a briefing note. “Extremist views are incompatible with law enforcement’s role of protecting and serving the public and have no place in law enforcement.”PSC did not identify how many extremists or criminals were caught within police ranks. “As the risk and threat landscape evolves, the RCMP is committed to the continuous review and strengthening of security practices to protect information, assets and employees,” said PSC. Since organized crime is concerning, it said it would release new data on it in December, but did not. When it comes to organized crime groups, it acknowledged a small number of them have influence or access within Canadian public sector agencies or departments, with most of them at regional or local levels. It alleged organized crime groups “may be using the benefits of this access for interprovincial or international criminal activities.”The RCMP Criminal Intelligence Service said in a report in May 29 criminal gangs have influence in the public sector. It called infiltration in public sector agencies “not necessary to support organized crime operations.”“Overall, the quantity of criminal connections is less important than the quality of those relationships,” said the RCMP. “Some of the more interconnected networks include higher-level organized crime.”The RCMP found corrupt activities in government processes can increase costs by up to 50% and risk damaging public confidence. It provided no examples. While it said 29 organized crime groups had connections in the public sector, it would not name them. It noted Mafia networks were based in Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal, and street gangs were more prevalent in BC. The RCMP complained in a report in 2022 it lacked information on the scope of gang influence in the public sector. “This represents a significant intelligence gap and the actual proportion is likely higher,” it said. This comes after Independent Senators Group Sen. Ratna Omidvar (Ontario) referred to the Freedom Convoy as a far-right extremist movement that had terrorized Ottawa in June. READ MORE: Senator's claim of Freedom Convoy as 'far-right' extremists contradicted by police, CSISOmidvar’s comments contradict the evidence provided by the police, who stated Freedom Convoy protestors were not violent or extremists. Omidvar questioned Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, comparing Freedom Convoy protestors to terrorists.