BC

RCMP interviews Paton over alleged paid offer to vacate seat for Findlay

Delta South Independent says two other Conservatives have already spoken to investigators. The force will not confirm a probe until charges are laid. If history offers any indication, those charges seem extremely unlikely.
Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar (left) and Delta South MLA Ian Paton speak to reporters outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on August 24, 2026, after Paton announced he is leaving the Conservative caucus to sit as an independent.
Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar (left) and Delta South MLA Ian Paton speak to reporters outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on August 24, 2026, after Paton announced he is leaving the Conservative caucus to sit as an independent.Photo: Ben O’Hara-Byrne / X
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Kris Clark
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
reann gasper
Rosalyn Bird
Lynne Block
BC Conservative
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