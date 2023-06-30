The end of the local emergency meant residents could return to their properties.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Lytton five months after the fire when he pledged to cap Canada’s fossil fuel emissions.
“What happened in Lytton can and has and will happen anywhere,” he told world leaders in Glasgow in 2021.
The town, just seven blocks long, lost its grocery store, fire station, hotel, two museums, swimming pool, coffee shop, bank, police station, hospital, pharmacy and village office, which meant most of Lytton’s historical records and documents were incinerated.
"The police investigation remains active and ongoing continuing to assess for possible criminality and we have no timeline with respect to when it may be completed," Clark said.
"We will continue to take the time needed to ensure all avenues of investigation have been covered. We remain mindful of other investigations that focussed on determining the cause, origin and looking at compliance or regulatory impacts."
Two years later, not a single structure has been rebuilt in the town.
"We appreciate the continued understanding and patience of the public as the investigation progresses," Staff Sergeant Clark said.
The Village of Lytton said the fire was caused due to drought conditions for several months.
"Everything was extremely dry and a very brisk wind was blowing at the time. These conditions allowed the fire to tear rapidly into and then through our village," The Village of Lytton said.
"Once it was established in the area of town closest to the river and homes there were burning, it spread east across the streets with ferocious speed. A few buildings survived in town but nearly every home in the centre of the village is gone. Where many buildings stood is now simply charred earth."
There were two confirmed fatalities and several injuries because of the fire.
Anyone who's not yet spoken to police and may have information about the fire is asked to please call Southeast District RCMP Tip/Information line at 250-470-6222.
