BC

RCMP refuses to answer why they gave inaccurate description of Tumbler Ridge shooter or doctored WS question

In the initial public alert, Strang was described as a "female in a dress."
Jesse Strang (legal name Van Rootselaar)
Jesse Strang (legal name Van Rootselaar)Screenshot: X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
British Columbia
Tumbler Ridge
Jesse Van Rootselaar
Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news