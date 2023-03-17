RCMP shoot and kill man in Prince George, watchdog investigating By Reid Small Reid Small Reporter (BC) Author twitter Author email Mar 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy CBC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BC's police watchdog launched an investigation in Prince George after Mounties gunned down a man who was, according to RCMP, believed to be “experiencing a mental health crisis.”Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, Prince George RCMP received a report of a distraught man located in a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Willowcale Road.A Critical Incident Commander was notified; Emergency Health Services waited nearby while frontline officers contained the scene and stopped highway traffic.Police say “an interaction” then occurred between the man and responding officers outside the vehicle, resulting in one officer firing his weapon.The individual was shot and police provided medical attention until paramedics arrived, however the man succumbed to his injuries.No one else was injured.The Independent Investigations Office of BC says its first order of business is to confirm details of the “interaction” that prompted the shooting.As the shooting is now under investigation by the independent watchdog, police will not provide further comment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bc News Rcmp Prince George Police Watchdog Iio Bc Shooting Reid Small Reporter (BC) Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media. Author twitter Author email Follow Reid Small Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Left Coast Mar 17, 2023 9:59am Another DIE hire I suspect . . . . Diversity Inclusion Equity always = low quality & incompetence! Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular EXCLUSIVE: Teenage Edmonton cop killer also believed to have shot up Pizza Hut earlier IT'S BACK: Zellers announces opening dates for three Alberta stores ahead of long-awaited return Costco plans for liquor store and gas station in new Alberta warehouse Ontario teacher put under investigation for sharing information about identity-based meetings SLOBODIAN: A lament for fallen police officers
Another DIE hire I suspect . . . . Diversity Inclusion Equity always = low quality & incompetence!
