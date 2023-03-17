RCMP
Image courtesy CBC

BC's police watchdog launched an investigation in Prince George after Mounties gunned down a man who was, according to RCMP, believed to be “experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, Prince George RCMP received a report of a distraught man located in a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Willowcale Road.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Another DIE hire I suspect . . . . Diversity Inclusion Equity always = low quality & incompetence!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.