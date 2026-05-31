Reactions pour in following Findlay's BC Conservative leadership win

VANCOUVER — Reactions flowed in quickly following Kerry-Lynne Findlay's BC Conservative leadership race victory on Saturday evening—ranging from negative to positive, and with certain dominating themes.

A major theme in reactions from the political left was, perplexingly, commentary on U.S. President Donald Trump.

One reason the Trump-related attacks were so perplexing is because, in stark contrast to last year's Canadian federal election, the BC Conservative leadership race featured hardly any discussion of the U.S. president whatsoever.

The official X account for the BC NDP set the tone with a post on Findlay that read: “She's the most extreme, divisive party leader in BC history. No wonder pro-Trump MLAs all back her.”