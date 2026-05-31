Reactions pour in following Findlay's BC Conservative leadership win

VANCOUVER — Reactions flowed in quickly following Kerry-Lynne Findlay's BC Conservative leadership race victory on Saturday evening—ranging from negative to positive, and with certain dominating themes.
A major theme in reactions from the political left was, perplexingly, commentary on U.S. President Donald Trump.
One reason the Trump-related attacks were so perplexing is because, in stark contrast to last year's Canadian federal election, the BC Conservative leadership race featured hardly any discussion of the U.S. president whatsoever.
The official X account for the BC NDP set the tone with a post on Findlay that read: “She's the most extreme, divisive party leader in BC history. No wonder pro-Trump MLAs all back her.”
Veteran BC reporter Rob Shaw echoed the same messaging, reporting that the NDP caucus’s response consisted of: “Findlay’s racist campaign hands control of B.C. Conservatives to pro-Trump faction.”
BC NDP Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon wrote: “Maple MAGA won the BC Conservative leadership race. Bad news for British Columbians who want less Trump, not more.”
The BC NDP Minister of Forestry, Ravi Parmar, responded to the news only minutes after Findlay’s victory by calling her “too extreme even according to conservatives” and accusing her of engaging in “racist attacks."
Premier David Eby took a slightly more tactful approach saying, “I will work with anyone who is interested in putting people first.”
On the positive side, the leader of the BC Green Party, Emily Lowan, offered an even more tactful and straightforward congratulations.
Lowan not only congratulated Findlay for her victory, but also offered a sentiment of gratitude to interim BC Conservative leader Trevor Halford — an approach that drew widespread praise on social media.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offered a strong endorsement, posting: “Congratulations to Kerry-Lynne D Findlay, the next Premier of BC. She won as a principled Conservative fighting for property rights, low taxes, small government, free enterprise, and getting tough on crime.”
No public congratulations were issued by federal Liberal Leader Mark Carney or federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis.
Findlay is now expected to seek a seat in the legislature ahead of the 2028 provincial vote.