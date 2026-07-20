BC

Recall bid against OneBC MLA Dallas Brodie fails spectacularly

Organizers submitted fewer than one-quarter of the 15,232 signatures required under BC’s recall legislation, marking the latest in 31 failed attempts since 1995.
OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie
OneBC Leader Dallas BrodieScreenshot: X
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Western Standard
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