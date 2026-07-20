Recall bid against OneBC MLA Dallas Brodie fails spectacularly

VANCOUVER — A bid to recall OneBC MLA Dallas Brodie under British Columbia’s recall legislation has failed after organizers collected fewer than one-quarter of the signatures needed..Elections BC announced Monday the petition to unseat the Vancouver-Quilchena representative fell well short of the threshold. Proponents submitted 3,663 signatures from 118 registered canvassers, against the 15,232 required — more than 40 % of eligible voters in the riding.It marked the 31st unsuccessful recall attempt since the Recall and Initiative Act took effect in 1995. None have succeeded..The campaign, led by proponent Dorothy Cumming, cited Brodie’s expulsion from the BC Conservative caucus in late 2024 after comments mocking Indian residential school abuse survivors, along with claims she prioritized building her new OneBC party over constituent services. Organizers highlighted the lack of a constituency office in the riding for much of her term..In a statement, the recall group called the 3,663 signatures the highest total for any recall effort in the past decade and said the drive built community momentum despite the shortfall..Brodie has previously dismissed the effort as driven by NDP activists and maintained she has represented her constituents effectively.The recall window opened in May after Elections BC approved the petition. Signatures had to be collected in person on paper by canvassers within 60 days, closing Sunday.