BC

Recapping a chaotic, confusing Friday in British Columbia politics

Three MLAs were ousted from the BC Conservative caucus, with one saying she can't be removed. The unnamed 'Miloparty' has a name few were expecting. And advance voting opened Friday in Abbotsford-Mission, even though a general writ would cancel the byelection already in progress.
The Legislative Assembly of British Columbia.  
The Legislative Assembly of British Columbia.  Courtesy of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Byelection
John Rustad
Elenore Sturko
Peter Milobar
Heather Maahs
Christy Clark
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Ian Paton
Trevor Halford
Scott McInnis
Á'a:líya Warbus
Abbotsford-Mission
Brennan Day
Rosalyn Bird
CentreBC
Claire Rattée
Donegal Wilson
UBCM
Cori Ramsay
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news