Recapping a hectic week in British Columbia politics as MLAs head back to the legislature

NEW WESTMINSTER — The contest to select a permanent leader for the official Opposition delivered a whirlwind of developments last week, capturing the intensity of British Columbia politics in a compressed pre-campaign period marked by strategic maneuvering, campaign infighting and the possibility of a surprise snap election..The contest to replace interim leader Trevor Halford heated up dramatically last week, with one candidate dropping out and throwing support behind a rival, a frontrunner changing campaign managers following an Elections BC investigation, and frontrunners skipping the first official debate. As the May 30 leadership vote approaches, party insiders and observers are also weighing the possibility of a provincial snap election triggered by the NDP’s proposal to amend the highly contentious and largely unpopular Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.The week’s developments underscored the high stakes for the official Opposition as it prepares to challenge the NDP government of Premier David Eby, with the winner expected to lead the party into the next election — whenever it comes.Contractor Warren Hamm of Rossland suspended his campaign on April 12 and endorsed entrepreneur and philanthropist Yuri Fulmer, narrowing the field to five candidates. Hamm described Fulmer as a fellow “builder” with a proven track record and warned against what he called a potential “liberal takeover” of the party..The move came just days after all six remaining contenders cleared the first major fundraising hurdle, each raising at least $40,000 by the April 1 deadline. A second and final $60,000 payment is due April 18, along with the membership sales cutoff.Hamm’s exit and endorsement bolstered Fulmer’s position in a race already marked by efforts to consolidate support. Earlier dropouts, including former grocery executive Darrell Jones, had already thrown their backing behind other contenders such as political commentator Caroline Elliott..The endorsements reflect ongoing attempts to unify the party’s various factions — from business-oriented moderates to more hardline conservatives — following the turbulent resignation of former leader John Rustad in December 2025 after what has been described as a, “caucus revolt.”The most visible controversy erupted around the first leadership debate, held April 8 in New Westminster. Frontrunners Elliott and Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar — widely seen as the top two contenders in internal polling — both skipped the event..Elliott cited concerns that the forum was not fully sanctioned by the party and raised venue and timing issues tied to the intense membership drive. Milobar pointed to a prior commitment in Nanaimo.The four attending candidates, including Fulmer, former BC Liberal cabinet minister Iain Black and former federal MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, used the platform to criticize the no-shows, with some observers and party figures suggesting the absences allowed candidates to avoid direct scrutiny at a critical stage.Adding to the drama, Milobar’s campaign underwent a significant shake-up. On April 11, reports emerged that his longtime campaign manager, Mark Werner, was stepping back. The change followed an Elections BC investigation and fine levied against the former BC United party related to a 2024 misleading website and mail-out campaign — dubbed “firejohnrustad.ca”— that allegedly undermined Rustad’s Conservatives during the last provincial election..Separately, Milobar’s campaign was hit with a $7,500 fine after the $40,000 fee arrived one day late, though party officials confirmed all candidates ultimately met the threshold and remained eligible.The leadership contest is unfolding against a backdrop of renewed speculation about a spring provincial election. Premier Eby recently signalled plans to introduce legislation pausing elements of DRIPA, a move that could become a confidence matter if it fails to pass.Caroline Elliott’s campaign has been particularly vocal in calling for an early election triggered by the DRIPA legislation, arguing that the NDP’s approach to indigenous rights has created unacceptable uncertainty for land ownership, resource development and provincial certainty.Elliott has repeatedly stated that DRIPA must be fully repealed — not merely paused or reformed — to restore economic confidence, positioning the issue as a potential flashpoint that could force voters to the polls sooner than expected.Over the weekend, however, Elliott’s campaign faced fresh internal challenges. Multiple riding captains and volunteers publicly resigned, citing concerns over debate-skipping decisions, alleged disrespect toward grassroots workers, and reports of backroom deals with external influencers..The departures added to perceptions of internal friction within a campaign that has otherwise built strong momentum through high-visibility rallies and aggressive membership drives. Elliott’s team has continued to push forward with events and recruitment efforts despite the reported tensions.As ballots go out next month and results are announced May 30, the events of last week served as a reminder of the race’s volatility. From debate boycotts and campaign reshuffles to high-stakes fundraising and election-timing rumours, the BC Conservatives are navigating a compressed and consequential period that could determine not only their next leader but the province’s political direction for years to come.