BC

Record sports funding touted by Liberals despite historic federal, provincial red ink

MPs highlight community and athlete benefits while sidestepping questions on potential Whitecaps relocation.
Liberal MPs Gregor Robertson and Adam van Koeverden announce a record $750-million federal investment in Canadian sports at a Vancouver-area sports field on May 1, 2026. The event came as both federal and B.C. governments face record-high deficits, with questions also raised about the future of the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS team.
Liberal MPs Gregor Robertson and Adam van Koeverden announce a record $750-million federal investment in Canadian sports at a Vancouver-area sports field on May 1, 2026. The event came as both federal and B.C. governments face record-high deficits, with questions also raised about the future of the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS team.Alex Zoltan / Western Standard
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Adam Van Koeverden
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Canada Soccer
Liberal Party campaign committee
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Western Standard
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