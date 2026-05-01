Record sports funding touted by Liberals despite historic federal, provincial red ink

VANCOUVER — Liberal MPs Gregor Robertson and Adam van Koeverden announced a record $750-million federal investment in Canadian sports Friday, even as both Ottawa and British Columbia grapple with historic budget deficits.The funding, part of the recent spring economic update, will support sports infrastructure, national sport organizations, athlete development and community programs across the country, the MPs said at an event in Vancouver on Friday morning.Robertson, the minister of housing and infrastructure and MP for Vancouver Fraserview—South Burnaby, and van Koeverden, secretary of state for sport and MP for Burlington North—Milton West, described the package as the largest single commitment to sports in Canadian history.The announcement comes as the federal government projects ongoing deficits near $65 billion and BC forecasts a record provincial shortfall of $13.3 billion for the 2026-27 fiscal year — the largest in the province’s history..A CBC reporter asked van Koeverden about fresh reports that a Las Vegas investor group has made a formal offer to buy the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS club and relocate it south of the border. The team’s lease at B.C. Place expires at the end of the 2026 season, and fans have staged protests urging owners to keep the club in Vancouver..Van Koeverden was noncommittal on whether Ottawa would offer specific financial or other support to retain the team.Notably absent from the outdoor announcement were any B.C. NDP MLAs or representatives from the provincial government, despite the event’s focus on sports funding and facilities in the province.