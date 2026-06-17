BC

Rejigged Massey Tunnel project could cost double, triple original estimate

BC NDP Minister of Transportation admitted Tuesday the Fraser River Tunnel Project will cost significantly more than the original $4.1-billion estimate, but stopped short of confirming figures as high as $8 billion to $12 billion until new bids come in.
Mike Farnworth
Mike Farnworth Courtesy Mike McArthur/CBC News
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David Eby
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