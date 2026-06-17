Rejigged Massey Tunnel project could cost double, triple original estimate

DELTA — Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth acknowledged Tuesday that the price tag for the Fraser River Tunnel Project will exceed the original $4.1-billion estimate, while declining to confirm or deny new figures as high as $8 billion to $12 billion until fresh bids are in..Farnworth made the comments on CKNW radio while speaking with host Jas Johal, a former BC Liberal MLA, the day after the NDP government announced it was terminating its contract with Cross Fraser Partnership and moving to a competitive multi-bid process for the remaining work.“There was a clause that allowed us to off-ramp, and to off-ramp without penalty,” Farnworth said of the decision to end the previous agreement.Pressed on reports of significantly higher cost estimates, he replied: “It’s obviously going to be more than $4.1 billion, I’ll just leave it at that at this point.” He added that he wanted to review new procurement bids before offering a firmer figure.BC Premier David Eby, meanwhile, spent Tuesday touting the project change as a win for taxpayers..“The number one goal here is saving taxpayer dollars. By bundling up the project into smaller parcels we’re able to have more local companies bid, which brings increased competition and a better price for taxpayers,” Eby said in front of a FIFA-themed Science World.The Fraser River Tunnel Project is set to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel on Hwy. 99 with a new toll-free, eight-lane immersed-tube tunnel connecting Richmond and Delta.The previous BC Liberal government had advanced plans for a 10-lane bridge to replace the tunnel, but the NDP government scrapped that proposal after winning the 2017 election and later selected the immersed-tube tunnel option.Veteran BC reporter Bob Mackin noted that the BC NDP had warned the project could cost $12 billion back in 2017 — an ironic projection given the circumstances the Eby government now finds itself in..Early works, including design, technical studies, utility relocations, tree clearing and preparation for a casting basin on Deas Island, have been underway since September 2024 under the previous agreement. Construction of temporary infrastructure such as jetties and a trestle bridge is also progressing, supporting approximately 200 jobs in 2026.The environmental assessment is expected to conclude by the end of 2026. Major construction remains targeted to begin in 2027, with the new tunnel scheduled to open around 2030. The province said the revised procurement will not affect that timeline.The government is also continuing discussions with the federal government about support for the project, which it describes as “nation-building infrastructure” that will strengthen Canada’s trade capacity.