BC

Remaining candidates, minus two, set to face off in Conservative Party of BC debate

The Caroline Elliott campaign withdrew after venue move, claiming the event is “unsanctioned," while the Peter Milobar campaign cited irreconcilable scheduling conflict as the sole sitting legislator left in the race.
Caroline Elliott
Caroline ElliottIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Debate
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
Warren Hamm

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news