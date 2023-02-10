FN
A BC First Nation declared a formal state of emergency in response to the “unrelenting impact of drugs and alcohol” on its community.

The Ehattesaht First Nation, located amid vast wilderness on the coast of Vancouver Island northwest of Zeballos, said the problem is particularly impacting children, noting six young people in the community died as a result of drug overdose in the past few months alone.

