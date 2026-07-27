BC

Report says BC Conservatives directed to drop the term ‘First Nations'

Senior staff under Kerry-Lynne Findlay are directing MLAs away from the term “First Nations.” The preferred alternative “Indian” still carries precise legal meaning under federal law.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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First Nations
Indian Act
Rob Shaw
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Spencer Chandra Herbert
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