Rescue operation planned for orphaned Vancouver Island killer whale

A rescue operation to save a stranded baby killer whale on the west coast of Vancouver Island is set to take place as early as next week amid reports that the health of the calf could soon deteriorate.The Federal Department of Fisheries (DoF) has begun gathering equipment at Little Espinosa Inlet, a three-kilometre long lagoon located 450 kilometres north of Victoria, including a 270-metre long net and a crane.It comes after the two-year old female calf — which has been dubbed Kwiisahi?is, meaning ’Brave Little Hunter’ — became stranded on March 23 after its pregnant mother died on a rocky beach at low tide..Since then, the baby killer whale has been unwilling or unable to leave the rocky inlet despite the efforts of the Ehattesaht First Nation to guide it to sea using a combination of ritual ceremonies and members paddling canoes.On Monday, the DoF issued a statement that the skin of the whale is turning white due to the low salinity of the bay but that the beast otherwise remains healthy and isn’t yet showing signs of emaciation.But that could change if it isn’t able to access its traditional food sources, which include seals, squid, turtles, sharks and even other kinds of whales.“We understand that there is intense interest in the care and long-term health of this whale,” the DoF said in a news release. “When the rescue team initiates the rescue operation, access to the lagoon (there is one road) will be closed to all but essential personnel.”“For [rescue efforts] to work, Brave Little Hunter needs a quiet and calm environment.”.The fisheries department plans to catch the animal in a net and use a crane to transport it into a holding pen used for salmon farming before releasing it back to its ‘pod’ or family.The irony is that a killer whale isn’t actually a whale at all; it’s the largest member of the oceanic dolphin family.Once feared as predators, efforts have been made over the years to change the “killer” perception of the animals as more has been learned about them.In the 1960s, the BC government installed 50 calibre machine guns on shorelines to cull the beasts despite the fact they are revered in native culture.A statement from Ehattesaht Chief and Council says that in Ehattesaht stories, the killer whale came onto the land and transformed into the wolf. The wolf then transformed into man.“It is really important to remember that we are connected to these animals and I believe these events are really difficult but really important,” said Chief Simon John. “Everyone is to a certain extent and we have to take a bit of time to think what it means to us all.