Retired shipbuilder claims Surrey floating RV as his prototype

PENTICTON — A retired shipbuilder has claimed the travel trailer floating on South Surrey’s Nicomekl River as his own prototype after days of guesses about who launched it and whether anyone was living aboard.Emilio Gilpo told CTV News on Monday he designed and built the rig himself over about six months and had a crane lower it into the river once the work on land was done.“You can use it as a recreational boat or as a houseboat, something like that,” he said.“I used to work on shipyards at one time, so I understand the mechanics of boats and ships.”The homemade barge is a travel trailer set on 36 empty round containers and steel beams, with plywood and straps visible along the pontoons.Neighbours told Global News they watched the assembly and the crane launch near Nicomekl Portage Park, the old Elgin Rd. bridge and the Crescent Rd. Esso..Social media posts last week labelled the rig a “hillbilly houseboat” and “Today’s Tom Sawyer,” while others asked if it was legal, seaworthy or a way to dodge property tax.Peace Arch News found a city bylaw ticket taped to the trailer Friday and got no answer when a reporter called out from shore.Gilpo said the ticket came while he was assembling the project nearby and that he is not living in the RV now, though he would consider using it as a houseboat later.He told Global the vessel is a “proof of concept.”“If everything goes well, then it will be improved and see how it will goes.”“There is nothing dangerous about my prototype.”He said the barrels are empty and the only gear aboard is a small generator..The City of Surrey said it warned the owner earlier this month, issued one parking ticket when the trailer sat on a gravel road on city land, and is investigating.“The city is aware of the vessel and is engaging partner agencies such as Transport Canada to ensure that the matter is properly resolved,” the city said in an email.“The city will not permit derelict or abandoned vessels being located within the Nicomekl River.”Once the rig is in the water, the file sits with Ottawa.Transport Canada said Monday it recently became aware of the vessel and will follow up with the owner.Officials may inspect it against the Canada Shipping Act and the Small Vessel Regulations, including sewage and discharge rules..A vessel must be capable of navigation to count under the Act, the department said, and it does not necessarily need a motor — a barge, kayak or canoe can qualify.Individuals may build a vessel for personal use if they still meet those rules.Gilpo said he is a registrant with Engineers and Geoscientists BC and will submit the project to the association for further study.He does not believe he has broken any laws but expects requests to move the structure.He plans to add a motor and, after complaints, shift the floating RV to another stretch of the river.