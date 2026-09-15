BC

Retired shipbuilder claims Surrey floating RV as his prototype

Emilio Gilpo says the travel trailer on 36 drums is a proof of concept he designed himself. The City of Surrey and Transport Canada are now on the Nicomekl River file.
An Aluma-Lite Ultra Edition travel trailer sits on steel beams and barrel pontoons on the Nicomekl River in South Surrey.
An Aluma-Lite Ultra Edition travel trailer sits on steel beams and barrel pontoons on the Nicomekl River in South Surrey.Still from video posted Sunday by Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc)
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