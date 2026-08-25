BC

Riding association president quits BC Conservatives over Findlay seat demands

Randy Hawes, a former BC Liberal MLA and Mission mayor, resigns as president of Reann Gasper’s Abbotsford-Mission riding association, accusing leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay of asking other MLAs to give up their seats while sparing her husband.
Randy Hawes, former Mission mayor and BC Liberal MLA.
Randy Hawes, former Mission mayor and BC Liberal MLA.LinkedIn
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Ian Paton
reann gasper
Randy Hawes
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Western Standard
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