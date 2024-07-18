Rustad announces BC Conservatives’ plan to fix health system and allow private care

British Columbia Conservative leader John Rustad says his party’s plan to overhaul the province’s healthcare system and implement a patient-based funding model in both both public and private facilities. “Our healthcare system is in crisis, and it’s time for a change,” said Rustad in a Thursday press release. “Our plan puts patients first, ensuring they receive the care they need when they need it.”The Conservatives said the province’s healthcare model no longer works, especially when compared to other countries in the world. In response, it will implement universal healthcare that delivers care through public and private facilities. It will implement a patient-based funding model, giving the patients the choice to access care sooner. Germany has twice the population of Canada, has 10 times fewer health administrators. If elected, the Conservatives said the plan will reduce red tape and direct funding to frontline workers. This includes increased hiring of nurses, doctors, specialists, and other healthcare professionals. The Conservatives went on to say it will reinstate unvaccinated healthcare workers who are out of work because of vaccine mandates. It added it will expand programs to incentivize doctors and nurses to work in high-priority communities. As part of its larger plan to recriminalize hard drugs, it will increase security in emergency rooms and hospitals to prevent illicit drug use. In addition to eliminating excess administration, it will implement modern tools and technologies to give healthcare providers more time with patients. It will establish a mandate for transparent data in the efficacies of the healthcare system. Additionally, it intends to expand reporting on administrative costs, savings, and services. Canadian Institute for Health Information data shows wait times for priority surgery procedures have worsened over the last decade under the current BC government, and more than 180 ER closures have been reported throughout the province in 2024. Rustad said this is unacceptable. “British Columbians deserve better,” said Rustad. “We must act now to stop this trend and ensure our emergency rooms remain open and accessible to everyone.” He decried the state of working conditions for BC healthcare workers, where 71% percent of nurses report feeling unsafe in their work environments. Because of safety concerns, he said it drives away nurses. Rustad concluded by saying BC’s healthcare professionals “are overworked, and our patients are underserved.”“By putting patients first and supporting our frontline workers, we can build a healthcare system that is modern, efficient, and truly serves the people of British Columbia,” he said. The BC government said in 2023 it would be reducing wait times by directing certain patients to the United States to have radiation treatment done. READ MORE: BC to send cancer patients to US for treatment“Healthcare in BC has always been about one key commitment: Getting patients the care they need, when they need it,” said BC Health Minister Adrian Dix. “To ensure every effort is being made to get cancer patients the treatment they need, we are temporarily referring patients to clinics across the border.”