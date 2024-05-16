Rustad says BC United would have to merge into Conservatives

British Columbia Conservative leader John Rustad said he will be in charge of it in the October election. The BC Conservatives will run a full slate of 93 candidates. “Any merger would be BC United folding and running under Conservative banner,” said Rustad at a Thursday press conference..United leader Kevin Falcon went back on holding conversations with the Conservatives about a merger. “I can’t merge with a party that has candidates that equates vaccines to Nazism or vaccines that create magnetism,” said Falcon..Falcon said on Tuesday discussions are taking place in private with the BC Conservatives about merging United with it to see if they can beat the NDP. READ MORE: Kevin Falcon says he is speaking with BC Conservatives about merger“Egos need to be put aside,” he said. .He said these talks are focusing on finding common ground. When it comes to names, he acknowledged the Conservatives have an advantage over United.