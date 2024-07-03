BC

Sajjan’s office declines to say if he intervened for other Afghan groups

Former defence minister Harjit Sajjan
Former defence minister Harjit Sajjan Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Afghanistan
Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Government
Wayne Eyre
Harjit Sajjan
Assistance
Canadian Special Forces
political donations
Vulnerable People
Afghan Sikhs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news