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Seattle festival shooting leaves three dead, four wounded

Three people were killed and four others wounded, including a toddler, when two suspects opened fire on each other at Seattle’s Bite of Seattle festival Sunday evening. Some attendees had raised concerns about limited security in the days leading up to the shooting.
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