Seattle festival shooting leaves three dead, four wounded

VANCOUVER — Three people were killed and four others wounded, including a two-year-old boy, when gunfire erupted Sunday evening at the Bite of Seattle food festival near the Space Needle, authorities said..One suspect remained at large Monday while another — described by police as a “young person” — was in custody. Seattle police said the two individuals appeared to have been shooting at each other outside the Seattle Center Armory around 6 p.m., with bystanders caught in the crossfire..The dead were identified as a 19-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Two died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts; the woman later died at Harborview Medical Center. The four wounded, including the toddler, were treated and listed in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department and police.The official press conference was delayed until nearly 11 p.m., more than four hours after the shooting. It was led by Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis, who was serving as acting chief because Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes was out of town and was not expected to return until Monday..Assistant Police Chief Davis told reporters late Sunday that officers providing security at the event saw one of the suspects firing and responded immediately. One suspect surrendered while the second fled and has not been located. Davis said there was no continuing threat to the public and that investigators had not ruled out the possibility of additional suspects..In the lead-up to the shooting, some attendees had publicly expressed concern about limited visible security and the absence of entry screening at the free public festival. A TikTok video posted the day before by content creator Caleb Mitchell, who uses the handle LEEBO, showed him walking freely into the grounds with no pat-downs, bag checks or metal detectors and complained of sparse security presence. The video circulated widely after the shooting..Mitchell later told Newsweek he had been able to enter while carrying a licensed handgun and that security staffing appeared inadequate for the size of the crowd. Police have not commented specifically on the video or pre-event security staffing levels beyond noting the officers present at the time of the incident..The annual Bite of Seattle, held at the sprawling Seattle Center campus, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors over three days and features more than 300 food and merchandise vendors. Witnesses described chaos as crowds fled the gunfire, with some seeking shelter inside nearby buildings including the Space Needle lobby..Police urged anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them. The investigation remained active Monday as the second suspect continued to be sought.