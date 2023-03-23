Just over a month after Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad officially joined the Conservative Party of BC, he says he's gunning for its leadership.
Former BC Conservative leader Trevor Bolin stepped down earlier this month, and Rustad is the first Conservative MLA to sit in the province’s legislature in more than a decade — the last being John van Dongen in 2012.
Formerly a BC Liberal, the Nechacko Lakes MLA was booted from the party's caucus due to social media posts he made in relation to anthropogenic climate change. He was independent for months before joining the BC Conservatives.
Now Rustad says he’s running for leader of the party because the current government is, by his analysis, refusing to listen to British Columbians. He offers the same criticism to his former party, the official opposition.
“Our province needs a new option with genuine, principled leadership,” said Rustad in a Thursday statement.
“British Columbians deserve a party that's going to fight for British Columbia — not just for its own party insiders and elites. We all deserve a political party that is honest, open, and behaves with integrity.”
The Nechako Lakes MLA highlights the importance of being “straight up” with British Columbians and suggests he won’t “check which way the wind is blowing” before making a decision.
Moreover, Rustad says he’s the only BC MLA who has publicly supported what is known as the “freedom movement.” Calling himself “pro-freedom and pro-trucker,” Rustad reiterated Thursday he aims to end remaining COVID-19 mandates and hire back axed healthcare workers.
As an independent Rustad introduced a petition in the legislature asking the BC government to repeal Bill 36, passed in November last year amid widespread controversy.
Also known as the Health Professions and Occupations Act, Bill 36 will further consolidate the various healthcare-related colleges under a more collective framework, fundamentally changing how colleges function.
More on Bill 36 and Rustad’s petition can be read here.
“The time for wishy-washy, weak leadership is over. We need to fight for BC,” said Rustad.
“We need to fight for affordability for families; for good paying jobs so British Columbians can work hard and get ahead; for parent’s rights to teach their children their family values; for our fundamental freedoms to travel, work, attend faith services and live life unimpeded.”
Since Rustad is the BC Conservative’s only elected MLA, the party is still one seat away from gaining official party status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.