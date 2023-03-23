John Rustad
Image courtesy John Rustad/Facebook

Just over a month after Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad officially joined the Conservative Party of BC, he says he's gunning for its leadership.

Former BC Conservative leader Trevor Bolin stepped down earlier this month, and Rustad is the first Conservative MLA to sit in the province’s legislature in more than a decade — the last being John van Dongen in 2012.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

