BC

‘Self-identify as disabled’: UBC launches restricted search for forestry research position

Position prioritizes candidates who self-identify as disabled under a broad definition, with explicit preference for those who also self-identify as indigenous, racialized or female.
University of British Columbia campus
University of British Columbia campus Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC
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Bc
Bcpoli
Forestry
Ubc
Woke
Disabilities
Chris Brunet

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