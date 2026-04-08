‘Self-identify as disabled’: UBC launches restricted search for forestry research position

VANCOUVER — The University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Forestry & Environmental Stewardship is advertising a job position for its Canada Research Chair in forestry, but the competition is restricted to applicants who “self-identify as disabled,” with clear preference for those who also identify as indigenous, "racialized," or as a women.Independent investigative journalist Chris Brunet first brought the posting to public attention on X Tuesday evening..The April 2 posting for an Assistant or Associate Professor position states that, pursuant to Section 42 of the BC Human Rights Code and UBC’s Canada Research Chairs equity plan, only candidates who meet the Accessible Canada Act’s broad definition of disability may apply.That definition covers any physical, mental, intellectual, cognitive, learning, communication or sensory impairment — whether permanent, temporary or episodic — that hinders full participation in society when interacting with barriers.Applicants must complete an equity survey to confirm eligibility with the names of those who self-identify as disabled shared confidentially amongst the search committee.The ad explicitly welcomes “disabled scholars who are also members of the following federally designated groups: indigenous peoples, racialized people, and women, and gender equity-seeking groups,” and gives preference to candidates demonstrating commitment to “systemically marginalized” communities.As commentator Jonathan Kay observed after reviewing the survey, while disability self-identification is the formal requirement, what the university “REALLY wants” appears to be “(1) indigenous disabled, (2) BIPOC/racialized disabled or (3) female disabled candidates. The survey, he noted, probes applicants’ racial background and sexual orientation alongside disability status.”.Bryan Breguet, himself an educator at Vancouver's Langara College, said on Tuesday: “The fact this is legal in Canada is beyond insane.”.This latest posting aligns with concerns raised several weeks ago in the BC legislature by Independent MLA Tara Armstrong, who accused universities in the province, and across Canada, of posting job advertisements that openly exclude healthy white men through aggressive equity restrictions..“Young white men are perhaps the most discriminated against demographic in Canada. Universities across the country are specifically excluding White men from jobs with the use of ‘human rights’ codes. The NDP says they're ‘proud’ of this anti-White male racism and sexism,” Armstrong said in her own March 5 X post.