BC

Setting the record straight on Carter Hart's involvement in the Hockey Canada sex trial

One year after dodging what could have been a lengthy prison sentence in the Hockey Canada trial, Carter Hart is one win away from the Stanley Cup Final and playing like a potential Playoffs MVP — only for an “Alberta Free” T-shirt to thrust him back into controversy.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart poses with a fan while wearing a “Free Alberta” T-shirt in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart poses with a fan while wearing a “Free Alberta” T-shirt in Las Vegas. Photo via X / @yegwave.
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