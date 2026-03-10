BC

Seventeen ‘Pride groups’ escalate demands for independent MLA Tara Armstrong to resign or be censured

17 BC ‘Pride societies’ are calling for the censure and resignation of independent MLA Tara Armstrong over a controversial bill and her social media activity.
Tara Armstrong
Tara ArmstrongIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Politics
Bcpoli
Resignation
Social Media
2slgbtq
OneBC
Tara Armstromg

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news