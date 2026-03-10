Seventeen ‘Pride groups’ escalate demands for independent MLA Tara Armstrong to resign or be censured

VANCOUVER — Seventeen “Pride societies” across British Columbia are calling for the censure and immediate resignation of Independent MLA Tara Armstrong citing her recent attempt to repeal the province's Human Rights Code as just one reason they are calling for her resignation..In a letter sent Monday to all members of the BC legislative assembly, the coalition of groups argued that Armstrong's private member's bill calling for the abolition of BC’s Human Rights Code and Human Rights Tribunal, introduced last month, represents “an assault” on decades of anti-discrimination efforts.Armstrong, who represents Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream as an independent MLA after leaving the OneBC last year, framed the Human Rights Code Repeal Act as a necessary defense of freedom of expression.During its introduction on February 26, she described the BC Human Rights Tribunal as a “kangaroo court” weaponized “to punish and profit from anyone who doesn’t adopt their views.”.The bill was motivated by a recent tribunal ruling that fined former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld $750,000 for public statements deemed discriminatory regarding sexual orientation and gender identity. Armstrong argued the decision exemplified an overreach that stifles "ordinary people with common beliefs" through "politically motivated financial attacks.”The bill advanced to first reading but was defeated 50-37. Thirty-four BC Conservative MLAs, along with Armstrong, Brodie, and fellow independent MLA Jordan Kealy, voted in favour of the procedural step.“Pride society” signatories, including Langley Pride Society, Kelowna Pride Society, Vancouver Pride Society, Chilliwack Pride Society, Delta Pride Society, and others spanning the province, also highlight Armstrong's social media activity following the February 10 mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.In posts on X and Facebook, Armstrong referred to the incident as involving a "transgender mass murder" and claimed an "epidemic of transgender violence spreading across the West." She linked the tragedy to "transgender ideology," as the shooter was trans-identifying.Armstrong has rejected the demands for her to resign. Premier David Eby, meanwhile, condemned Armstrong’s bill as an effort to "legalize discrimination" and criticized the procedural votes allowing it forward.Criticism of Armstrong’s activities in the legislature have come from across the political spectrum.On Monday, Conservative MLA for Courtenay–Comox Brennan Day similarly criticized Armstrong’s practice of introducing controversial private member's bills for the first reading stage, calling the process a “political sideshow” and proposing a motion to reform the process going forward.