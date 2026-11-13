UPDATED: Two dead, one missing after Squamish Valley boating accident

CALGARY — Two people are confirmed dead and another remains missing following a boating incident in the Squamish Valley, with dangerous river conditions complicating search and recovery efforts.Squamish RCMP said officers responded at approximately 1:52 p.m. on Thursday to an incident involving multiple people. All other individuals involved have been accounted for.Search, rescue and recovery operations continued Friday after elevated water levels and challenging weather made efforts “extremely difficult and unsafe” for emergency responders Thursday, police said.“The weather and river conditions have played a significant role in the response efforts,” said Squamish RCMP Cpl. Ashley MacKay.“This is a very dynamic and evolving incident, and the safety of responders and the public remains paramount.”Squamish RCMP have enlisted Squamish Search and Rescue, RCMP Air Services, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and West Coast Marine Services..Police described the response as time-sensitive and complex, with crews continuously assessing changing conditions.“Weather patterns, water levels, and river conditions can change rapidly, and those factors are being continuously assessed as search and recovery efforts continue,” MacKay said.“We are asking the public to stay off the water at this time due to dangerous flow rates and debris throughout the river systems.”The statement did not identify the victims, disclose the total number of people involved or explain what led to the incident. RCMP said no further information would be released at this time.The incident unfolded amid widespread flooding in the Sea-to-Sky region. Squamish Nation said Thursday that close to 40 community members had been evacuated from Cheakmus because of flooding risks, while crews sandbagged vulnerable areas near the Cheakamus River.The District of Squamish also issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the Paradise Valley, Sunwolf Lodge and Cheekye Ranch area, advising residents to remain where they were if safe and to avoid walking or driving through floodwater..Jeremy Valeriote, MLA-elect for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, expressed condolences to the victims’ families in a statement following reports of the deaths.“I’m devastated to hear of the deaths in Squamish, and my thoughts are with their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Valeriote said.He said communities across the region had endured a difficult week of flooding, evacuation warnings and disruption, putting pressure on residents, businesses and first responders.“This news brings another layer of heartbreak to a community that has already been through so much.”Valeriote said his team was available to help residents as recovery efforts begin.“The Sea to Sky is a strong and resilient community, but no one should have to navigate this alone.”He said residents, businesses and first responders had faced an exhausting week of flooding, warnings, evacuations and disruption.“This news brings another layer of heartbreak to a community that has already been through so much.”