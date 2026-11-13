BC

UPDATED: Two dead, one missing after Squamish Valley boating accident

Stormy Squamish Valley
Stormy Squamish ValleyChatGBT
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Squamish River
Bc Rcmp
Bc Floods
Bc Flooding
Shelter In Place
Squamish Valley
Squamish, BC
Squamish boating incident
Robert Dykstra
Squamish Search and Rescue