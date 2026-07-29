BC

Shaw’s 'Indian' terminology column denied by Findlay, Rustad and multiple MLAs

Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay and MLA John Rustad say they never sent, received, nor saw any instruction to use the word “Indian.” Western Standard’s request for comment and supporting evidence from Rob Shaw and Business in Vancouver went unanswered.
John Rustad and the BC Conservative caucus
John Rustad and the BC Conservative caucusPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Assembly Of First Nations
Indian
John Rustad
First Nation
Rob Shaw
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
Misty Van Popta
Caroline Elliott
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