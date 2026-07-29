Shaw’s 'Indian' terminology column denied by Findlay, Rustad and multiple MLAs

VANCOUVER — British Columbia Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay and multiple caucus members say they never received any directive to stop using the term “First Nations,” directly contradicting a Monday Business in Vancouver column written by Rob Shaw that claimed such guidance had been issued..Former Conservative leader and sitting MLA John Rustad also rejected the claim.Asked whether he had received any such guidance, Rustad told Western Standard Tuesday: “No, I actually did not. I have looked about and I really laughed. I said, I wonder where that came from because I have certainly not seen anything like that at all.”Langley-Walnut Grove MLA Misty Van Popta publicly challenged the reporting as well.In a post on X on Tuesday, she noted Shaw’s claim that the directive went to “some — but not all — MLAs,” writing: “So, apparently Rob made calls to ‘some’ MLA’s who said one thing and calls to other MLA’s saying the opposite. Both answers can’t be true.”Van Popta also disputed Shaw’s statement that the Opposition Conservative caucus did not reply to a request for comment.Providing comment to Western Standard, Van Popta unequivocally denied the contents of Shaw's reporting: "I have never heard of this topic being discussed before, let alone received any type of directive.".In a one-on-one interview Tuesday with Black Press Media, Findlay also said she does not know the source of the claims published by columnist Rob Shaw.“I don’t know where that came from, he presented no evidence. There’s been no such directive..." Findlay said. “It’s simply not true."Shaw’s Monday column stated that Findlay’s office and senior staff had recently communicated guidance to some — "but not all" — MLAs and opposition staffers directing them to stop using “First Nations” and instead prefer “Indigenous,” “Aboriginal” or “Indian.” The piece said the directive came as a response to “First Nations” being viewed as “woke” language associated with the political left, and noted that the Indian Act was cited as justification for including “Indian.”The column said the Conservative caucus did not reply to a request for comment at the time..Meanwhile, the Western Standard independently reached out to several Conservative caucus members, all of whom denied the story. Several additionally confirmed they were never contacted by Shaw or Business in Vancouver to determine the story's veracity.On follow-up, Western Standard contacted Shaw and Business in Vancouver on Tuesday seeking comment on the accuracy of the claims, asking whether they stood by their reporting in light of the rejections from the BC Conservatives, and requesting any documentation, such as a memo, email or written guidance, that would substantiate them. A 5 p.m. PST deadline was provided. No response or documentation was received by that deadline. As of Wednesday morning, neither Shaw nor Business in Vancouver had responded to questions about whether they stand by the reporting.Despite the denials, the original column triggered strong reactions. The First Nations Leadership Council called the reported preference for “Indian” degrading. Premier David Eby described it as part of “American-style culture wars.”.Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert went further, saying Findlay’s approach “would set our province back to the 1800s, kill tens of thousands of good jobs and a more prosperous future for us all.” He added that she was “more interested in pitting neighbour against neighbour than in making life better for British Columbians.”.Separately on Tuesday, an anonymous X account calling itself “The Findlay Files” (or “F Files”) appeared this week and began posting content critical of the new Conservative leader. Among the account’s first nine followers were Rob Shaw and CKNW host Jas Johal.Early material from the account targeted Findlay campaign staffer Apollo Chung, highlighting his previous roles with the NDP and the Alberta Republican Party — a line of criticism that was repeatedly advanced by elements within Caroline Elliott’s leadership campaign and also featured heavily in reporting by Shaw and Johal during the race.