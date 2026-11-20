MUKACHEVO — Sixty-three Conservative MLAs took the oath of allegiance in the chamber on Thursday, the first step toward the province’s first Conservative majority government in nearly a century..Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson is scheduled to be sworn in as the 38th premier on Friday at Government House, along with his cabinet.The ceremonies were split into two groups. The first began at 3:30 p.m. PDT. The second, which included Doerkson as the re-elected MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin, started at 6 p.m. The remaining Conservatives, the 27 New Democrats and the two Greens will take their oaths next week.Elections BC’s final count gave the Conservatives 64 seats, the NDP 27 and the Greens two. Two judicial recounts remain. Kristina Loewen leads Loyal Wooldridge by 43 votes in Kelowna-Centre. Stephanie Higginson leads Kris McNichol by 50 votes in Ladysmith-Oceanside. Counting is expected to start on November 23. One Conservative seat is therefore still pending.The Conservatives received 47.4% of the popular vote. The NDP took 37.6% and the Greens 11.2%. It is the largest majority caucus in 25 years and the first Conservative government since Simon Fraser Tolmie left office in 1933..Doerkson addressed both groups after they had signed the parliamentary roll. He recalled phoning his late father the first time he entered the legislature as an MLA in 2020. He told the new members that British Columbians want no excuses.“First and foremost — and you absolutely must consider this — serve your constituents first. Stand on your feet in this chamber and speak for them. Speak proudly for the people that you represent,” he said, according to the Prince George Citizen. He added that he wants them to "listen more than they speak."“I said it in the campaign, we have two ears. I want you to advocate fiercely for your residents, fiercely for this province, and you will find your way to do that.”.Gavin Dew, the re-elected MLA for Kelowna-Mission, told reporters that nobody expected the Conservatives to come together as quickly as they did after Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s resignation in September.“We all have David Eby to thank for uniting the right — and for inspiring people to rally behind the cause of forming a new government,” Dew said..Teresa Wat, sworn in for a fifth term as MLA for Richmond-Bridgeport, posted a statement after the ceremony. She thanked voters for their trust over 13 years and said she looked forward to working under the new government led by premier-designate Lorne Doerkson..Caroline Elliott, the Conservative MLA-elect for West Vancouver-Capilano, said one priority in the absence of a fall session will be restarting the economy and signalling to business that the province "welcomes investment.".Doerkson has said the government will move quickly on a tax cut that raises the basic personal amount and delivers roughly $1,000 in relief to low- and middle-income earners and seniors. There will be no fall sitting; the first legislative session is expected in the spring. The NDP and Green MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in on November 26 and November 23 respectively.The oaths mark the formal transfer of the chamber after David Eby’s September 22 snap call. Final results remain subject to the two recounts. Doerkson remains premier-designate until Friday’s ceremony at Government House.