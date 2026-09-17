BC

Skeena MLA tells Findlay to ‘do better,’ says she is staying

Claire Rattée says the Conservative caucus is deeply divided, that Kerry-Lynne Findlay has skipped meetings she called, and that the Party Leader needs to "do better." She also says she will remain a Conservative MLA.
Claire Rattée, MLA for Skeena and interim BC Conservative leader, in front of the British Columbia Parliament Buildings in Victoria
Claire Rattée, MLA for Skeena and interim BC Conservative leader, in front of the British Columbia Parliament Buildings in VictoriaIllustration by Alex Zoltan at Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Byelection
John Rustad
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
Abbotsford-Mission
BC Conservative
Claire Rattée
Chris Delaney
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Western Standard
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