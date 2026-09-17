BC

Snap election seems 'imminent' after BC Premier Eby names campaign manager

The premier told his caucus and Elections BC to "be ready." A source close to the New Democrats told Western Standard Wednesday they believe a snap election is "imminent."
BC Premier David Eby
BC Premier David Eby Image courtesy of BC government
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Elections Bc
Cheryl Oates
Snap Election
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Joan Phillip
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news