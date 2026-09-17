Snap election seems 'imminent' after BC Premier Eby names campaign manager

PENTICTON — Premier David Eby spent a Surrey news conference Wednesday insisting he had no election date to announce, but did announce he had a campaign manager in place.He said the New Democrats already have a campaign manager. He said he has told Elections BC and his own caucus to stay election-ready. He named the one-seat majority, two MLAs on cancer treatment, and the vacant Vancouver-Strathcona seat left by Joan Phillip’s death as potential justifications for calling a snap election."The recognition our Party has a one-vote majority means we need to be election ready," Eby told reporters Wednesday during a press conference in Surrey..Eby confirmed Cheryl Oates will run the New Democrat campaign whenever it comes. Oates was his acting chief of staff earlier this year. “I shared with our caucus when Cheryl had stepped down that she would ultimately be the manager of the campaign whenever the next election campaign is in British Columbia,” he said. “She’s run campaigns across the country and I have great faith in her ability to run a campaign like that.”.Elections BC put out their own statement on the possibility of a general snap election the same day. The agency said it is running “preparatory activities” — checking space for voting places, restocking supplies, and lining up election officials. “Based on the current landscape in B.C., timelines for procuring election materials in the face of global supply chain challenges, and recent public commentary and speculation, we have determined we need to assume an increased readiness state,” the statement said. The Victoria school district said Elections BC had already inquired about classrooms.Eby supplied the political reason himself. “I do recognize that it’s important for British Columbians to be able to have a say about the direction of our province given the incredible disruption that Donald Trump has brought to our economy and to our politics in the province,” he said. He would not attach a calendar to that sentence.Asked what the ballot question would be if a vote were held now, he did not dodge. “If there were an election right now, I think it would be the question that is front of mind for so many Canadians, which is what is the best direction for our province, given the incredible upheaval brought about by the Trump administration in our economy and in our politics in British Columbia,” he said..A day earlier in Toronto, at the prime minister’s investment summit, he had already left the door open. “Obviously we’ll keep all options on the table. But if we ever moved in that direction it would only be to ensure more stability for British Columbians.”The arithmetic in Victoria is indeed fragile for Eby and the New Democrats — even after the defection of nine BC Conservative MLAs in recent weeks. Phillip, the Vancouver-Strathcona New Democrat, died August 28. Eby has not called a byelection for that seat. Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey and Minister Grace Lore are being treated for cancer and still work, he said Wednesday. “We have a one-vote majority. So we’re election-ready as the NDP. Elections BC should be election ready.”The Opposition is smaller than the one that almost beat him in 2024. Nine sitting Conservatives have left Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s caucus since August 14. The sitting Conservative caucus is 28, not counting vacant Abbotsford-Mission. Seven of the leavers now sit with the still-unnamed vehicle around Peter Milobar and Ian Paton. Findlay, who won the May 30 leadership with no seat, is on the ballot in that byelection on September 26..Eby took a shot at that campaign. “She’s out there campaigning, and I understand she has lost a number of votes, and those just are caucus members,” he said.A general election called before final voting day in Abbotsford-Mission would wipe that contest out. Election Act s. 24(2) cancels a byelection already in progress and folds the riding into the general vote. Civic election day across British Columbia is October 17. Organizers at the Union of BC Municipalities convention spent Tuesday trading notes on how a provincial writ would land on those races. Findlay is scheduled to speak at the same UBCM meeting Thursday.The Findlay-led Conservative Party did not answer questions or offer comment about a snap vote on Wednesday. However, someone working within the Party did share with Western Standard on background Wednesday that they too thought a snap election is "very likely" following the upcoming municipal elections.The Green Party, meanwhile, did put out a statement on the possibility. They said an election two years early would “prey on British Columbians’ fear and uncertainty in the face of rising climate disasters and a trade war with Trump.” “The B.C. NDP and Premier Eby have a majority. They can pass any legislation they want,” the statement said. “They’ve yet to use that power to address the reality that life is getting harder, more expensive, and less safe for British Columbians. So, if Premier Eby wants a performance review, the BC Greens are ready to give him one.”An Ipsos survey released Tuesday put the New Democrats at 45% and the Conservatives at 35% — eight points below the Conservative share on October 19, 2024. The same poll gave Findlay a 17% favourable rating and a 46% unfavourable rating. An Angus Reid poll, fielded September 8 to 15, put Eby’s approval at 41%, up 10 points from June..It must feel a bit deja-vu for Eby, who has already admitted he called the last general election "late." Through late 2023 and into 2024 he ruled out an early writ while John Rustad’s Conservatives slowly, but completely, took the place of Kevin Falcon's BC United Party. Falcon suspended the United campaign on August 28, 2024, seven weeks before the fixed vote, and told his voters to back Rustad. Eby waited for October 19, 2024 to call the writ. The New Democrats ended up keeping government but only by one seat after a 22-vote recount in Surrey-Guildford. “I think the fixed date fell on the worst possible date strategically for the NDP … and so I will acknowledge that I am not a great forecaster of when to call elections,” he said earlier this year. “That is not my strength in politics.”Election Act s. 27(1)(b) gives Elections BC 32 to 38 days from the writ to a Saturday vote. Civic voting day is October 17. The statute does not bar a provincial campaign from landing on that particular week, but the logistics make that fairly impractical nonetheless. There simply aren't enough school gyms, volunteers, and BC Elections resources to run both elections at once without straining resources.If the premier is hunting a date that clears the municipal ballot, the first clean November Saturday is November 28, with a writ in the October 21 to 27 window after civic results start coming in.