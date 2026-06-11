Somali World Cup referee denied U.S. entry; B.C. premier appears to mistake him for refugee

VANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier David Eby offered to welcome Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan to officiate matches in Vancouver, describing him as someone who had “overcome” significant challenges as the premier appeared to mistake the professional referee for a refugee..Artan, 34, the first Somali selected as a centre referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Confederation of African Football’s 2025 Referee of the Year, was denied entry to the United States on June 6 at Miami International Airport.U.S. Customs and Border Protection cited “vetting concerns.”A Trump administration official later said the refusal was based on “derogatory information” that included “association with suspected members of terror organizations,” but didn't offer specifics.Artan, travelling on a valid visa and diplomatic passport, said he was questioned for 11 hours about al-Shabaab and denied any knowledge of the group before being returned to Istanbul and then Somalia.FIFA confirmed Artan will not participate and has removed him from the referee roster. The governing body noted it has no role in host-country immigration decisions..Born in Mogadishu in 1992, Artan began refereeing in local Somali leagues and earned his FIFA badge in 2018. He became the first Somali to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 and the first to take charge of a CAF Champions League final. He was also the only Sub-Saharan African referee at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.Upon his return to Mogadishu this week he received a hero’s welcome from thousands of supporters and officials. The Somali government expressed regret over his treatment.In a related video clip, Eby said the referee would be considered “gold, not garbage” in the province, before mistakenly referring to Artan as both a “referee” and a “refugee."Rebel News founder Ezra Levant was one of the first to notice the slip-up on social media calling the BC premier, a “moron.”.Not to be undone, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also voiced support, saying it was “not right” to deny entry to someone who had “earned his place on the world stage through hard work and perseverance.”