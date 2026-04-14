BC

Someone is lying: Rustad declares BC United smear denials ‘not plausible’

Elliott, Falcon, Milobar and Werner all insist they knew nothing about the firejohnrustad.ca website and mailer that Elections BC says was secretly orchestrated by the former party — a dirty trick Rustad says may have suppressed turnout and cost the Conservatives victory in 2024.
BC United leader Kevin Falcon and Conservative leader John Rustad
BC United leader Kevin Falcon and Conservative leader John Rustad Courtesy Files
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Bc
Bcpoli
Bc United
John Rustad
Bc Conservative Leader
Kevin Falcon
Peter Milobar
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Mark Werner

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