South Okanagan RCMP seeking more victims after sexual assault allegations

South Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a prominent member of the area’s wine industry is alleged to have sexually assaulted a migrant worker from Mexico, who he had employed. “Considering the seriousness of this allegation and the potential for additional victims, police are reaching out to the community to speak with those who have yet to come forward,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy in a Friday press release.“If you have been a victim or have any information, we’re encouraging you to speak with us.”South Okanagan RCMP said it believes there are additional victims and witnesses and are encouraging them to come forward. Since there is a likelihood of language barriers, it said it has Spanish-speaking officers available to assist. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details are being released at this time. Anyone who has been a victim or has additional information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP Detachment at (250) 498-3422 and quote file number 2023-5996. Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) announced in September federal government inspectors gave out the highest-ever fines in 2022 — a record $1.54 million — to companies that did not follow the regulations for migrant workers. READ MORE: Almost 100 employers fined $1.54 million for migrant worker violationsFollowing ESDC’s failure to conduct any spot checks as recently as 2017, thousands of inspections were carried out to ensure compliance with the temporary foreign worker program.“Last fiscal year, over 2,100 inspections were completed,” said the ESDC.