Animal protection officers have seized 15 starving dogs from a breeder in Clearwater.
The BC SPCA said an individual was breeding and selling Cane Corso puppies during COVID-19.
Animal protection officers have seized 15 starving dogs from a breeder in Clearwater.
The BC SPCA said an individual was breeding and selling Cane Corso puppies during COVID-19.
Eileen Drever, one of the agency’s senior officers, said the conditions were “just horrific,” noting many of the dogs were “extremely emaciated.”
“It was one of the worst cases I have seen in my 42 years with the BC SPCA,” she said.
The animal protection officers removed seven 10-week old puppies and eight dogs under the age of three years. Three of the dogs remain under intensive veterinary care due to their emaciated state.
Dreyer said some of the dogs were kept outside all day in sub-zero temperatures with no food and no access to water since the bowls were frozen over.
“The pens had compact snow and ice and no dry place for them to lay down,” said Dreyer.
“I don’t how much longer these poor dogs would have lasted. The 10-week-old puppies were kept indoors in a wire crate, but did not have access to food.”
The SPCA also says there is evidence at least three of the dogs had eaten parts of a blanket from the floor. Some of the puppies also had wood splinters in their stool.
Drever says the dog’s medical needs will likely be significant due to the level of starvation. Moreover, many of the dogs will need ongoing behavioural support due to being unsocialized and kept in an ongoing state of fear.
“No animal should be subjected to this kind of suffering,” said Drever, adding she’s relieved they're now getting the nutrition and medical help they urgently need.
An investigation into the breeder continues and animal cruelty charges are being recommended to Crown counsel.
Reporter (BC)
Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
What is the breeder's name? Can anyone from Clearwater tell us? And what charges have been laid?
Any =one who treats an animal like that should do 10 years minimum.,
What’s wrong with people they should be treated the same as those dogs where
👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.