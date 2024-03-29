Study finds Amsterdam healthiest city in the world

Amsterdam was the top city in the world for promoting healthy lifestyles, according to a study conducted by HealthNews. Amsterdam has long been known for its cycling culture, with 63% of residents saying they are daily riders, according to the study. HealthNews said this dedication to clean transportation complements Amsterdam’s increasing focus on personal health, wellness and nutrition over recent years. The average number of hours spent on physical activity per week in Amsterdam is twice the global average at 12.8 hours. It boasts obesity levels at 15.05%, which are far below other major cities. Brussels came in second place. When it comes to satisfaction with healthcare services, Brussels ranks high with 87% of content residents. Brussels has one of the lowest air pollution indexes at 20/100. In four years, the Brussels Capital Region’s low emission zone has helped produce a 30% reduction in air pollution, demonstrating how it improves health and environmental conditions. HealthNews said Boston came in third place. It said Boston is known for top hospitals and research centres such as Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.On the environment side, Boston receives plenty of sunshine, having 2,643 hours per year. It has a low air pollution index at 13/100 and plenty of hiking and biking paths for people to enjoy. Porto, Portugal, finished in fourth place. Porto’s coastal location ensures plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities such as walking along the Douro River to hiking in nearby natural parks. Porto benefits from a moderate climate, with 2,468 sunshine hours per year, encouraging year-round outdoor exercise with an average of 5.9 hours per week. It has a lower cost of living compared to other cities, making healthy food options and sports facilities more accessible. Vancouver came in fifth place. For a long time, Vancouver has been recognized for its stunning natural beauty, environmental sustainability and opportunities for outdoor activities. Vancouver achieves a high happiness score of 6.9/10, and its residents engage in 6.6 hours of physical activity weekly. Its dedication to sustainability and environmental health is evident in having one of the lowest air pollution rates among global cities at 11/100. After Vancouver was Chicago. This was followed by Dublin, Melbourne and Miami. Yukon is the healthiest jurisdiction in Canada, scoring an 85/100, according to a September study conducted by Lighthouse Dental Care (LDC). READ MORE: Study finds Yukon healthiest area in CanadaLDC said Yukon has some of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square kilometre at 0.15 tonnes. It found the population has moderate stress, with 16.5% reporting it. The percentages for chronic conditions such as diabetes, COPD and high blood pressure are low. It has the lowest daily smoker percentage at 10.5%, but 20.7% are heavy drinkers. To determine the healthiest cities, HealthNews evaluated 40 cities worldwide using 10 specific metrics. These scores helped to rank the cities, identifying the best ones for healthy living.