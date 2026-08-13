Summerland re-entry likely days to weeks away as landfill fire, water system and infrastructure hurdles remain

No re-entry timeline has been set. Regional and municipal leaders have consistently stated that the community will remain under evacuation order until the fire is sufficiently controlled, hazards including hotspots are assessed, and critical services — power, water, roads and waste systems — are confirmed operational.

Damage assessments by specialized teams, including Heavy Urban Search and Rescue units, continue in accessible zones but will take time to complete across the full area.

Two Summerland-specific complications are compounding the delay.