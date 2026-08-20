BC

Summerland residents return to largely intact town after Bald Range fire

Photos obtained by the Western Standard show the commercial core standing with only sporadic damage inside municipal limits, even as officials confirm 40 structures lost or damaged there but refuse to say how many were homes.
Suggested caption: Downtown Summerland’s Nesters Market and neighbouring shops stand intact on August 18, 2026, with fire-scarred hills behind the town.
Suggested caption: Downtown Summerland’s Nesters Market and neighbouring shops stand intact on August 18, 2026, with fire-scarred hills behind the town.Photo obtained by the Western Standard.
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Dr Bonnie Henry
Ravi Parmar
Penticton
Summerland
Kelly Greene
Bald Range fire
RDOS
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news