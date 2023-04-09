Suspect
Image courtesy RCMP

Mounties in Surrey are calling on the public to help identify the individual responsible for damaging the bronze statue of a kneeling soldier outside the Museum of Surrey.

Suspect

The incident occurred March 29, when a person was observed dismantling the cenotaph in addition to damaging other items outside the museum.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

fpenner
fpenner

This happened in Surrey. Not a surprise in the slightest. The big question is what pronouns does this person go by?

Report Add Reply
guest83
guest83

The lack of respect deserves a beating

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau cabinet member?

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

seems antifa types are here too...sad...

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.