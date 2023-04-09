featured Surrey Mounties say kneeling soldier statue pushed off cenotaph By Reid Small Reid Small Reporter (BC) Author twitter Author email Apr 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy RCMP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mounties in Surrey are calling on the public to help identify the individual responsible for damaging the bronze statue of a kneeling soldier outside the Museum of Surrey. Image courtesy RCMP The incident occurred March 29, when a person was observed dismantling the cenotaph in addition to damaging other items outside the museum.The suspect is described as a white male, roughly 30 to 35-years-old with a medium build, weighing around 170 pounds with brown shoulder length hair, a brown goatee, and wearing glasses.Police highlight that he was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue shirt underneath, black pants, and white running shoes with blue laces.The City of Surrey says the “Kneeling in Remembrance” statue is being repaired.Weighing 650 pounds, the bronze statue depicts a World War One soldier kneeling with helmet in hand in remembrance of his fallen comrade.Sculpted by retired Col. André D. Gauthier, the statue was unveiled during the 2006 Remembrance Day Ceremony.“This artwork honours and memorializes our war veterans, the role they played in history, and the sacrifices they made to ensure peace for our lives today,” writes the city. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bc Surrey Rcmp Surrey Museum Cloverdale Cenotaph Reid Small Reporter (BC) Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media. Author twitter Author email Follow Reid Small Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (5) comments fpenner Apr 9, 2023 2:12pm This happened in Surrey. Not a surprise in the slightest. The big question is what pronouns does this person go by? Report Add Reply guest83 Apr 9, 2023 12:52pm The lack of respect deserves a beating Report Add Reply Boris Hall Apr 9, 2023 12:38pm Trudeau cabinet member? Report Add Reply Farmboy19 Apr 9, 2023 12:16pm seems antifa types are here too...sad... Report Add Reply Woodrow George Apr 9, 2023 12:38pm [thumbup] Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular POLCZER: Saudi decision to join Russia and China undermines US Greenback as world’s reserve currency NDP MP disagrees with CRA using tax refunds to recover CERB overpayments Bilingualism dropping in Canada, while feds spend billions promoting French Nurses worried about ‘patient safety’ without mandatory masking Trudeau gov spends $23 billion on underfunded First Nations child welfare programs
This happened in Surrey. Not a surprise in the slightest. The big question is what pronouns does this person go by?
The lack of respect deserves a beating
Trudeau cabinet member?
seems antifa types are here too...sad...
[thumbup]
